Sandy Township Manager recently told the supervisors that the township was contacted by a company which offers insurances for private homeowners for their sewer and water line and indoor plumbing.
The amounts of the insurance is $8,500 for exterior line issues and up to $3,000 for interior plumbing issues, said Arbaugh at the municipal authority meeting. The cost of the service for the resident would be $6.75 a month for water lines, $7.75 for sewer lines and $9.99 for indoor plumbing per month. The municipality would receive $0.50 per month if someone signed up for the program for the life of however long they had the agreement.
“Essentially, this is just an insurance coverage for exterior sewer, water lines and indoor plumbing. You can have one, you can have all three, you don’t have to take any. It’s completely voluntary,” said Arbaugh. The only issuance we have with this is that we receive the $0.50 and we help with the marketing. And help with the marketing means we allow them to use our logo. Essentially saying that Sandy Township endorses this company, sending these mailers out in this marketing campaign.”
“I’ll make a motion that we do not participate in this program,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. “I don’t think it’s Sandy Township’s business to endorse insurance companies. I mean if an individual wants to participate, that’s fine.”
Sullivan said the township can let the public now there are programs out there like this, but he doesn’t want to put the township’s logo on somebody else’s business.
The supervisors unanimously approved not to participate in the program.
Back-up generation
Arbaugh said the township is currently looking at back-up generation at the Slab Run lift station and sought three proposals.
“We’re reviewing those proposals now,” said Arbaugh, noting they will have a recommendation to the supervisors within a few weeks once Public Works Director Matt Cook returns back to work.
Late penalty for bills
Arbaugh said the township recently recognized that it was not instituting a late penalty correctly for residents who were paying bills late.
“Essentially, we weren’t collecting the appropriate amount,” said Arbaugh. “We weren’t collecting it at all. So we are going to institute a late penalty on sewer and water bills that will go into effect ... we’ll put a notice out, effective July 1. So we’ll start making those late penalties, put those back into play.”
Sewer agreement
A proposed sewage agreement with the City of DuBois is still will the township solicitor’s office.
“They’re still in the process of drafting,” said Arbaugh, noting he hopes to have something soon to send to the city.
Over the last several months, the supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township about possibly reaching a long-term agreement. Currently, the committee’s focus has been on sewer.