Sandy Township Supervisors, in a 3-2 vote at Monday’s meeting, decided not to explore constructing a new municipal building with the City of DuBois.
Prior to the vote and under the correspondence portion of the agenda, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township received a letter from the city asking them to consider “exploring a joint municipal building concept with the city.”
Without any comments, supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers moved immediately on to the next correspondence item before Supervisor Kevin Salandra interrupted asking Arbaugh if he needed a motion “to explore that or not.”
Arbaugh asked if the supervisors wanted him to explore it.
While shaking his head, Supervisor Andy Shenkle said, “No.”
“I’d like to make a motion that we explore that with the city,” said Salandra, noting that he heard from township residents since an initial article regarding the idea was published in the May 10th edition of the Courier Express. At a council work session, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio suggested the possibility of pursuing a joint municipal building since the township recently decided to pursue building a new municipal building in the township.
Salandra said he believes it’s worth exploring and that it may be an opportunity for cost savings.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan seconded the motion to explore the option with the city.
In a roll call vote, Supervisors Shenkle, Jeffers and Dave Sylvis voted not to explore this option. Both Salandra and Sullivan voted in favor.
“At this time, I don’t think we need to be looking in that direction right now,” said Jeffers.
Later in the meeting during supervisors’ comments, Salandra once again stated that he thinks the township should be looking at all costs-savings measures and “that not investigating a joint building with the city is a mistake. I don’t know what the outcome would be, but that is a mistake.”
During his manager’s report, Arbaugh said that the township recently met with KTH Architects to discuss designing a new building. He said he hopes to have more of a preliminary conceptual design and a cost estimate within the next several weeks.