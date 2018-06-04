DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors are not adopting the City of DuBois’ Act 537 Sewage Plan.
At Monday’s township Municipal Authority meeting, township Engineer Perry Bowser said DuBois sent the township a letter indicating that they have adopted their special study Act 537 Plan.
“At our previous meeting we had adopted a resolution indicating that we didn’t intend to adopt this plan at this time because it might conflict with our plans for the possible sale of the sewer system,” Bowser said.
“If you look on the first page of the resolution (from the City of DuBois) that’s attached, it shows Sandy Township adopting the plan this evening, June 4, 2018. So they’re asking that we adopt their plan,” Bowser said.
He asked for authorization from the supervisors on Monday for township Manager Dave Monella to send a letter to the City of DuBois stating that the township is not intending to adopt the Act 537 Plan at this time.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis made the motion to send a letter, with Mark Sullivan seconding that motion. The motion passed with a 5-0 vote.
At their May 21 meeting, the supervisors approved a resolution Monday giving notice to the city that it does not plan to adopt the new plan when asked to do so by the city. The supervisors passed the resolution in anticipation of receiving a request from the City of DuBois to adopt a new Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Act 537 Plan involving the sewage treatment plant of the city and the treatment of sewage from the township.
In a 5-0 vote, the supervisors approved the resolution at both its municipal authority and regular meetings, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
The Sandy Township Municipal Authority, along with Sandy Township is the owner and operator of water and sewer systems in the township.
“The Sandy Township Municipal Authority believes at this time that it is not in the best interest of the Sandy Township Municipal Authority to adopt the new DEP Act 537 Plan when requested by the City of DuBois to do so,” Bowser said at last month’s meeting.
When contacted by the Courier Express previously about how this will affect the city’s plan, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said, “At this point, we do not know what this means. We’ll have to contact DEP and the proper authorities to guide us on the next step.”
The city proposes construction of a new sewage treatment plant with an estimated project cost of $35,691,000, in addition to repairing and rehabilitating two sections of sewer line at a cost of $4,750,000.
The city’s present plant, located at 96 Guy Ave., was built in 1960.
Over the past couple of months, the township has had several questions about the plan.
Some of the comments from the township concerned the design of the new sewage plant, clarification regarding funding and the rate shown in the plan.
The next Municipal Authority meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on June 18 at the township municipal building.
