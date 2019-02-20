The Sandy Township Supervisors welcomed their new manager, Shawn Arbaugh, to his first meeting of the group this week.
Arbaugh, a DuBois native, was hired at the Feb. 4 supervisors’ meeting. He previously served as the municipal manager for Bethel Park near Pittsburgh.
“He (Arbaugh) seems like a very knowledgeable and understanding person,” said Supervisor Jim Jeffers. “I think he’ll do very well for our community, Sandy Township, also for our area. So I wish you the best Shawn. Thank you for coming on board.”
“Thank you, I’m happy to be here,” said Arbaugh. “I was born and raised in Sandy Township, so I’m very familiar with the area, and just glad to be home. I’m looking forward to working here in Sandy Township.”
According to Arbaugh’s employment contract with the township, the two-year agreement was effective Feb. 11. For the first year, he will be paid an annual salary of $90,000 from Feb. 11 until Feb. 11, 2020. The salary will be reviewed prior to the start of the second year of the contract starting Feb. 11, 2020.
The contract stated that Arbaugh will be employed as township manager for the first year on a probationary basis. During the probationary period, the contract may be terminated by either party given three days written notice of termination to the other party. Upon termination, the agreement will be null and void for all purposes except that Arbaugh will be compensated for all earned salary, plus vacation benefits and retirement contribution earned to the date of termination.
Prior to working for Bethel Park, Arbaugh served as township manager of South Londonderry Township in Lebanon County. Prior to municipal management, Arbaugh worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for almost 10 years as a Section Chief in the Clean Water Program, managing various stormwater and wastewater programs.
Arbaugh is also a combat veteran, having served in the Army in the 459th engineering company during Operation Iraqi Freedom from December 2002 through April 2004. In Iraq, the 459th became the first Army unit since World War II to build a bridge under fire, to allow the I Marine Expeditionary Forces to cross the Diyala River into southern Baghdad.
Arbaugh has a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Resource Management from Keystone College in La Plume and a Master’s Degree Public Administration from Kutztown University in Kutztown.
In his spare time, Arbaugh enjoys spending time with his two sons, Teddy and Beau, and his wife, Zoe. He also is an avid runner, recently completing the Pittsburgh Marathon, and a fisherman. Arbaugh also enjoys spending time hiking with his family.
