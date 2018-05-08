DuBOIS — There will be Sandy Township representation at an upcoming meeting to discuss the injection planned in Brady Township.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said he and Manager Dave Monella plan to attend a public meeting to be held by the Clearfield County Commissioners at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at the Brady Township Municipal Building in Luthersburg.
“Anybody else from the township that wants to go is more than welcome,” Jeffers said.
Supervisor Andy Shenkle said he believes he can attend that evening as well.
The meeting will be between the county, local municipal officials and residents about the planned injection well.
In a previously published Courier Express article, Commissioner John Sobel said the county has invited officials from Brady Township, DuBois City, and Sandy Township. Members of the public are welcome to attend as well. He said there will be a public comment period at the meeting.
The county and many residents in the area are concerned that the well could adversely affect local well water and are looking for assistance in water testing and emergency planning in case something goes wrong with the well.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, Highland Street resident Darlene Marshall presented a packet of information about the injection well to Jeffers.
Marshall, a representative of residents who appealed the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of a wastewater injection well on Highland Street Extension, just outside Sandy Township and DuBois, said the packet included a response for the appeal and the timeline.
“It also has the support letters from the Clearfield County Commissioners, Brady Township and the City of DuBois,” Marshall said.
She also thanked the supervisors for their letter of support and for planning to attend the upcoming meeting.
Marshall said legal assistance is still needed. Fair Shakes Environmental Legal Services and Pitt Law Clinic have both told the residents that they will not be able to help right now.
