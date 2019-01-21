The Zoning Hearing Board of Sandy Township unanimously dismissed an appeal last Thursday concerning supervisors’ decision to approve a request from Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. for a modification to an existing planned residential development in Treasure Lake for a proposed water filtration plant.
The dismissal was based on the lack of jurisdiction, according to attorney Jim Dennison of Brookville, who was specially appointed to serve the zoning hearing board on the issue.
The decision was made following a short executive session between the board and Dennison.
“After deliberating on this for a while, I think that the basis for jurisdiction of the zoning hearing board in Pennsylvania’s pretty clear by statute,” said Dennison. “As per rule, we’ll have a written decision which will include findings of fact and conclusions of law within the next 45 days, outlining the reasoning behind the decision of the board.”
The record was closed and the board adjourned the hearing.
On Oct. 1, 2018, township supervisors granted a request by Aqua for a modification of the PRD to permit the consolidation of lots 92, 93, 94 and 95, and change the use of the lots from residential to utility service.
Aqua intends to construct a water treatment facility on the lots. The lots in question are located at Barbary Coast Court, section 7A of Treasure Lake.
Thursday’s proceeding was a continuation of the appeal hearing which was initially held on Dec. 13, 2018. The sole purpose of the scheduled hearing was to determine whether the township zoning hearing board has jurisdiction to hear the appeal of the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, said Dennison in a previously published Courier Express article.
“This is not a hearing on the merits of the application today, whether this should be granted or not, whether this water treatment plant is a good idea or not,” said Dennison in the previous article. “That opportunity may come at a later date but not before this board this evening. The only real decision that we questioned is whether this board has jurisdiction to hear this appeal at this point.”
According to the previously published article, township zoning and code enforcement Officer Jim Keck testified that the township received an appeal application on Oct. 16, 2018, from attorney CJ Swick on behalf of the TLPOA.
Keck also testified that on Oct. 1, 2018, supervisors approved Aqua’s request on the TLPOA PRD modification.
Swick confirmed that the basis of the appeal was the supervisors’ decision on Oct. 1, 2018.
At the December hearing, Dennison provided the opportunity for each side’s attorney to convince the board that it did have jurisdiction to hear the appeal.
At the end of the hearing in December, all parties were asked to submit their position from a legal standpoint in a letter brief by Jan. 7, 2019.
