DuBOIS — The Zoning Hearing Board of Sandy Township held an appeal hearing last Thursday concerning the supervisors’ decision to approve a request from Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. for a modification to an existing planned residential development in Treasure Lake for a proposed water filtration plant.
On Oct. 1, the supervisors granted a request by Aqua for a modification of the PRD to permit the consolidation of Lots 92, 93, 94 and 95, to change the use of the lots from residential to utility service. Aqua intends to construct a water treatment facility on the lots. The lots in question are located at Barbary Coast Court, Section 7A of Treasure Lake.
The sole purpose of the scheduled hearing is to determine whether the township zoning hearing board has jurisdiction to hear the appeal of the TLPOA, said Attorney Jim Dennison, of Brookville, who was specially appointed to serve the zoning hearing board on this issue. He said the board’s primary legal counsel, Kim Kesner, had a conflict of interest.
“This is not a hearing on the merits of the application today, whether this should be granted or not, whether this water treatment plant is a good idea or not,” said Dennison. “That opportunity may come at a later date but not before this board this evening. The only real decision that we questioned is whether this board has jurisdiction to hear this appeal at this point.”
Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck testified that the township received an appeal application on Oct. 16 from attorney CJ Swick on behalf of the TLPOA.
Keck also testified that on Oct. 1 the supervisors approved Aqua’s request on the TLPOA PRD modification.
Swick confirmed that the basis of the appeal is the supervisors’ decision on Oct. 1.
When asked by the supervisors’ solicitor, Greg Kruk, if any other party has joined in the appeal or filed a separate appeal, Keck said that the TLPOA is the only one to his knowledge.
Dennison stated that the position of the zoning hearing board is that this type of appeal does not fall within their jurisdiction.
Dennison provided the opportunity for each side’s attorney to convince the board that it does have jurisdiction to hear this appeal.
In addition to Swick and Kruk, TLPOA is also being represented by attorney Greg Sobol and Aqua is being represented by attorney Timothy Schoonover.
The initial application that was submitted by Aqua, which is not part of the record yet, Aqua was requesting that lots within Treasure Lake be consolidated and the use be changed from a residential use to a utilities service use, said Swick.
“The application itself, while it’s a request reportedly to modify the PRD, it’s really more than that,” said Swick. “It’s whether we are talking about a PRD modification or we’re talking about the granting of a special exception. We would submit that the question is not modifying the Treasure Lake PRD.”
A modification to the PRD is not talking about changing the zoning, said Swick. He said the supervisors changed the zoning from a residential use to a utility use.
“A PRD modification is housing densities and the spirit of the PRD, not the zoning itself within the PRD,” said Swick. “Because of that, we suggest that the application submitted by Aqua based on what I just cited that they are asking for the change in the use. This is not a modification of the PRD.”
“It’s talking about a request for a special exception,” Swick said of Aqua’s request. For that reason, it is a question for the zoning hearing board.
In response to Swick’s argument, Kruk said, “TLPOA had every opportunity to raise that right from the beginning and did not do so and this proceeded as a modification of the PRD,” said Kruk.
Kruk, who submitted a letter brief to the board Thursday, said, “This is governed by the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, first of all, which has a section about jurisdiction for zoning hearing boards and it does not include a matter of this nature and it does, as you said, state that the board of supervisors has exclusive jurisdiction to hear and render the adjudications of this type of a proceeding.”
Also, Kruk said, according to the township zoning ordinance which talks about the zoning hearing board and what it can do, and that ordinance mirrors the Pennsylvania municipality’s planning code and states that you don’t have jurisdiction in a matter of this nature.”
Kruk said the Pennsylvania local agency law governs appeals from local agencies decisions and that would include the township board of supervisors as a local agency.
“Whether you look at the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code or the Sandy Township ordinance or the local agency law, it’s clear that this board doesn’t have jurisdiction concerning the decision that was made by the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors,” said Kruk.
Schoonover said he agreed with Kruk’s statements.
“Swick cannot recast this application and bring up arguments in front of this board that were required to be raised at the underlying proceeding,” said Schoonover. “It’s clear that that decision was a modification of a PRD, on that basis this notion that it’s a special exception is red herring and a non issue to this board.”
All of the parties were asked to submit their position from a legal standpoint in a letter brief by Jan. 7, 2019.
The hearing will be reconvened at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2019, at the township building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.