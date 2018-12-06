DuBOIS — Santa and his elves are expected to visit North Crate & Co. of DuBois Friday at the Oklahoma-Salem Road business.
The event is the firm’s way to share the magic of Christmas and help create family traditions, says owner Tanya Miller.
“We want to bring it back to families actually having memories with their kids,” said Miller. “So often we are running so much and we may miss the joy of what Christmas is all about. We want to bring it back and give to them so that they understand what the meaning of Christmas is with the families involved.”
Last year was the first year North Crate was open for business and the first year for the elf workshops.
“It was a big hit for the kids,” said Miller. “We had about 75 kids participate. We didn’t expect that many but it was perfect. So it was pretty amazing and so much fun.”
“Just the atmosphere ... I think we had more fun than the kids,” said Justin Buchanan, Miller’s brother.
The organizers transform the entire back room of the business into “elf workshops,” such as cookie baking and painting ornaments. Friends and family volunteers help the children at the various stations.
Children will be able to have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well, said Miller.
“We print the pictures right here,” said Miller. “It’s nice that they get to take that home, and then they make an ornament in here. They walk around where the elves will be. Then the kids get their ornament and they paint it right at the workshop. And on this side, they’ll decorate their cookies with sprinkles, an actual cookie that they can eat and bag it if they need to.”
There will be refreshments available such as hot chocolate, coffee, pop, water and cookies.
The free event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2906 Oklahoma Salem Road.
