ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department will stage a “Santa at the Hills” event at Bavarian Hills Golf Course complete with sled riding, crafts and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Santa at the Hills” will be from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 14, with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving by firetruck between 4-6 p.m. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider said the event was started at Benzinger Park last year and drew in a large crowd.
This year’s location will allow for more standing room and more activities, Schneider said. CenClear, Dickinson Center, the St. Marys Public Library and Tablespoons Cafe and Deli will provide crafts.
The event will also include virtual golf, snacks and drinks and sled riding, if weather permits.
“My goal for the event is to increase the activities, year after year, and incorporate more things for families to do together,” Schneider says. “I think we will have a great turnout, and we’re really looking forward to it.”
For more information, call 814-781-1818.