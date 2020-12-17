LUTHERSBURG — Santa Claus is coming to the Luthersburg area this Sunday, according to Brady Township Fire Chief Russ Perks.
“We just got word from the elves at the North Pole that Santa is coming to town,” said Perks, adding that the fire department will be escorting him, along with some of his friends.
The first stop will be at 12:30 p.m. on Main Street in Troutville by the War Memorial monument.
The next stop will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Salem Trailer Court and Salem United Methodist Church.
At 2:45 p.m., Santa will make his way to Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church.
The final stop will be on Main Street at the Community Center in Luthersburg at 3:45 p.m.
Perks said all children are welcome to come see Santa and get some pictures.
“The big guy can’t wait to see everyone and spread some Christmas cheer,” said Perks.