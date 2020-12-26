WEEDVILLE — Santa Claus himself was a surprise for seniors picking up their takeout meals Tuesday at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center.
With senior centers still being closed to keep seniors safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this was something more they could do to spread a little extra cheer, said Director April Fantechi.
“I thought it would just bring a smile to everyone’s faces,” she said.
Santa was seen chatting with the seniors in their cars as they drove through. The meal included turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce, and members also received baked goods, a wrapped gift and a candy cane.
Dennis and Deborah Bonanno, members of the BVSC, were included in the drive-thru lineup of those picking up meals that day.
“This is a much-needed service in our community, having these warm meals,” said Dennis, noting that any time his wife doesn’t have to cook, she’s happy.
In the fall, the BVSC board held two events, where members were invited to come and sit outside in the early evening for socialization, she said. Board members have also been reaching out to seniors via phone, started a monthly newsletter and sent out Christmas cards during the closure.
“In an unprecedented year full of uncertainty and trepidation — where words like ‘essential,’ ‘social distance,’ ‘quarantine’ and ‘sanitize’ are now part of our everyday conversations — if this small event changes the narrative for even a minute, and puts a smile on a person’s face, then spreads those smiles throughout the community, we have done our best.”
The volunteers who pack the meals are also members of the center, Fantechi added.
“The center is member, volunteer-driven no matter what activity takes place,” she said. “Volunteers are always needed and appreciated.”