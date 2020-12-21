TROUTVILLE — The Brady Township Volunteer Fire Company escorted Santa Claus, along with some of his friends, throughout their service area on Sunday afternoon.
Santa’s first stop was in Troutville, then the Salem Trailer Court and Salem United Methodist Church, Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church and the final stop at the Community Center in Luthersburg.
Many children and their parents came out to see Santa, along with the Grinch and Minnie and Mickey Mouse, who handed out treats and posed for pictures with the children.