DuBOIS — The Santa Claus house has found its permanent home in downtown DuBois.
The Santa House was recently moved to what is now its permanent location, according to Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group Manager Dan Bowman.
Last year, on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in DuBois, was the first time Santa had his home in DuBois.
“The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group and the City of DuBois explored different locations for it until it was decided that it would be placed in the pocket park located next to Syktich Appliance on West Long Avenue,” said Bowman.
“We hope it can be a staple in the downtown for years to come,” said Bowman.
The Santa House will be open through Christmas from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, said Bowman.
During the holiday season when Santa is not making an appearance, children will have the opportunity to take their letters to Santa and place them in the mailbox on the house, said Bowman.
Those involved in helping to move the house to its permanent location were Hayes and Mike Weber of Auto Undertakers, said Bowman.
DDRG President Julie Stewart orchestrated the delivery and ultimate placement of the house.
