BIG RUN — The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company has canceled the annual breakfast with Santa that was scheduled for this weekend, but will still have Santa in town as part of another effort to give back to the community.
On Saturday, the BRAVFC will be driving Santa around town on the fire truck to collect non-perishable, non-expired food items and monetary donations to benefit the Big Run food pantry, BRANCHH.
The fire truck will be making rounds through town from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Santa to collect food donations and visit children.
The company will also have a boot drive going on at the same time. Firemen will be out on the street with boots to collect money from cars as they pass. The boot drive will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Thomson Street and West Main Street in town.
“The proceeds will be going to the food pantry. All the food will be given to them and we’re going to give them a donation from the monies that we collect,” said Scott Bowers, BRAVFC fire chief.
While making rounds, Santa will also be driving through the streets of Stump Creek around 12:30 p.m. Once he is finished in Big Run, he will travel to Banks Township, Indiana County for a visit as well.
Santa is expected to arrive at the township building parking lot on Hemlock Lake Road around 2 p.m.