ST MARYS — Santa will visit a St. Marys horse farm again this year, helping families ring in the holiday cheer with horse rides.
The third annual Winter Wonderland event will be held Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Windfall Farms, located at 737 North St. Marys Street.
Owner Rachel Fledderman said this event draws a big crowd — usually about 250 children and families.
Hosting a holiday event in a barn is not just unique in itself, but it’s a great way to expose children and families to horses and possibly future riding lessons, Fledderman said. Windfall Farms has many opportunities for activities, including birthday parties, day camps, the 4H club and more.
“It’s unique in the sense of being in a barn to ring in the holiday season,” she said. “Being that this is our third year to host Winter Wonderland, families look forward to coming year after year.”
It’s good to bring children in and have them around horses, especially if they are interested in lessons, Fledderman said.
“The kids have the ability to ride a horse, decorate their own gingerbread cookie, make a tree ornament, visit the hot chocolate bar and make ‘reindeer food’ to take home,” she said.
In addition to Santa visiting the barn, “Paw Patrol” will be there, too, Fledderman said.
“This is a nice activity to bring families together — cousins, grandparents bringing their grandchildren, giving the parents the opportunity to shop solo during the holiday season,” she said.
The cost is $10 per child, and families with two or more children are $20. Pony rides are an additional $5. A limited amount of tickets will be sold in advance.
For more information, message the Windfall Farms Facebook page or email windfallfarms77@gmail.com.
