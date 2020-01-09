PUNXSUTAWNEY — A familiar face in the community was welcomed into his new position as the permanent borough manager on Monday during a Chamber of Commerce mixer.
Toby Santik has been serving on the Borough Council for eight years, and has lived in Punxsutawney for 30 years. He said he is excited to be taking on a new position in the community, and believes he is well suited for the job.
“I got a passion for this. I have the background, I’m a political science major, I have a master’s in public administration. I have been fortunate and blessed to have made numerous contacts not only locally, but on the political scene also,” Santik said.
Santik first moved to Punxsutawney from Youngstown, Ohio when he was working for an oil and gas company. He moved to become the manager of a new facility the company he worked for was opening in the area. While he was here, his passion for the community continued to build over time.
“I understand a lot of the issues in this town,” Santik said.
This will be Santik’s first time in a borough manager position, but he feels prepared and qualified thanks to his prior experience and education. He also has many supportive people to thank as well, he said, who he believes will help him in this new position he has taken.
“I’ve been very fortunate that there are people who have embraced me, and that’s why I thought I would be a good fit for this job, because that’s what this is about. Not only building relationships but also continuing them,” Santik said.
Santik is already thinking about areas that need the most attention in the borough now that he is officially taking over. He said there are “numerous deficiencies” in the borough that he will be addressing. The levy project is the priority moving forward, he said, also mentioning the community swimming pool and blighted housing as other high priority areas.
He also mentioned the new power system in Barclay Square.
“We’re going to be able to bring more vendors in because we’ll have the power to be able to support other vendors...” Santik said.
Santik also said he is looking forward to the upcoming Groundhog Day festivities, and is grateful everything will be happening on a weekend this year.