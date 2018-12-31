PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney mother-daughter duo is welcoming people into their home to “breathe in, and let it all out.”
Santosha Yoga on Route 119 in Punxsutawney promotes “feeling better in the body and mind,” by using relaxed breathing, stretching to ease pain and “living in the here and now.”
According to information on Santosha Yoga, Jeril Goss, a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Penn Highlands DuBois, believes in “releasing the tension” of the day through yoga and aerobic activities like running, swimming and bicycling.
Her daughter, Adrienne, is a licensed massage therapist in Punxsutawney who received her “Registered Yoga Teacher 200 training” from the Nosara Institute in Costa Rica.
The mother-daughter pair started teaching yoga at a Punxsutawney studio years ago, and the two have since turned the Goss’ home basement into their own workspace, offering weekly yoga classes in a large, open venue.
In the summertime, the two offer classes outside.
“I love the way people feel after they’re done — relaxed and relieved,” Jeril says. “Yoga gives back what we give.”
“Santosha” means “contentment,” and loving the life you are in, Jeril said.
She encounters people at the Diabetes and Nutrition Center in DuBois who are sometimes badly stressed, she said, and just need to calm their mind and body.
“I need it just as much as everyone else,” Adrienne adds. “It helps me with my own personal practice. It’s a big release in my body, stopping my brain from going and going.”
Adrienne grew up in a physically active environment, exercising just as her mom did, but she learned about yoga in college and fell in love with it as she was traveling around the world.
The women modify everything, too, using a chair or the wall in case a class member has an injury, or is just getting started on their yoga adventure. No matter the situation, the Goss’ believe yoga is for everyone — a class can be tailored to meet any level of experience.
“We took a class, learning how to modify moves and use props,” Adrienne said.
Santosha offers several types of classes, such as gentle, beginner, intermediate, advanced, “acro yoga,” “booty yoga” and even “baby and me” classes and “mini and me” classes to include children. People often enjoy attending a class with their partner, too, and can do poses that require two people balancing off of one another. Meditation hour and evening classes are also available.
Teaching smaller yoga classes in a home setting also allows the Mother and daughter to provide more individual attention, they say.
The women also have passions for pottery, and other forms of relaxation, like “singing bowls” and drum circles.
“Just start where you are, and try it,” Adrienne said. “You’ll be so surprised what you can do. We think so much about things — you just have to try it.”
For a complete listing of yoga classes, visit the Santosha Yoga Facebook page or www.santoshayogamassage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.