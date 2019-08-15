ST. MARYS — Sara Road in St. Marys will be closed beginning from 8 a.m. Monday until the conclusion of the work day.
The City of St. Marys asks drivers to find an alternative route on this day to help contractors safely make upgrades to the area.
With the start of the school season fast approaching, it’s the City’s goal of the City to finish the Sara Road project efficiently. The project includes replacing a culvert under the road.
As always, the project is weather dependent. For any questions, concerns or updates, contact the City at 814-781-1718 ext. 247.