REYNOLDSVILLE — Sarah’s Soft Serve celebrated 20 years of business in Reynoldsville on Sunday, with food specials, exclusive ice cream treats and fun activities for families.
Sarah’s opening day was in June 2001, and has been running successfully ever since.
“Making it to 20 years has been the community support. It’s just been a blast,” Sarah Caltagarone, owner, said. “It’s also mostly been the quality of food we put out, and the service that we give the public, and they all come back.”
Caltagarone said Sarah’s Soft Serve is most well known today for its hot dogs and hot dog sauce and the burgers. She said one Sunday she went through more than 200 burgers. The menu offers variety of both lunch and dinner options.
Caltagarone bought the restaurant in 2001, when it only offered food and chocolate and vanilla ice cream. Since then, she and the staff have expanded to a larger variety of food, and 50 flavors of ice cream.
She also owns the Bellamauro, and is back and forth between the two businesses quite often. Caltagarone was doing catering out of her house before she moved to Sarah’s Soft Serve. She was then offering the drive-in food and catering both out of Sarah’s.
After buying the Bellamauro in 2005, she was able to move the catering to that building, and offer a venue for events as well, while still keeping up with the first business at Sarah’s.
“It’s been a challenging 20 years, but we’ve made it,” Caltagarone said.
There were children’s games down behind the restaurant, and there was a lot of participation in the coloring contest, according to Caltagarone. She was also giving away five $20 gift cards.
Her restaurant was kept very busy, and this was also the first day this season that Caltagarone started offering eat-in at the drive-in. Before Sunday, all food orders were bagged for take-out, but she was happy to start using trays and allowing customers to relax in the outdoor seating.