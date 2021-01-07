CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers has created and is now accepting nominations for the inaugural Law Enforcement Officer and Civilian of the Year awards.
“Each year law enforcement officers provide exceptional service to the citizens of Clearfield County,” Sayers said. “These men and women, while on-duty and off-duty, show extraordinary valor, investigative prowess, and uncommon integrity in preventing crime, policing the communities, and bringing criminals to justice. It is only right to take a moment to recognize these officers for their hard work.”
Additionally, each year persons and businesses in Clearfield County show incredible support for law enforcement officers and agencies.
“This assistance and aid are truly appreciated by the men and women that protect our communities every day,” Sayers continued. “As a gesture of law enforcements’ gratitude, the Clearfield County Civilian of the Year Award has been created to recognize those persons and businesses that truly Back the Blue.”
The nominee for Officer of the Year must be a sworn Clearfield County police officer below the rank of chief. Nominations are for police endeavors that occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Nominations are accepted from anyone having knowledge of the nominee’s actions. This includes members of law enforcement, elected officials, community leaders, and interested citizens of Clearfield County. Nominations must include a statement of the specific circumstances involving police performance.
Nominations will be accepted electronically via a form on the district attorney’s website at www.clearfieldco.org/district-attorney/awards or via mail to District Attorney Ryan Sayers at 230 East Market Street, Suite 210, Clearfield, Pennsylvania 16830.
Nominations must be received by the district attorney no later than March 15.
The awards will be presented during National Police Week, May 9-15.