DuBOIS — A DuBois family — and Juniata Elementary — said “Thank You” to local veterans in their own special way this past Veterans Day.
On Monday afternoon, Angel Brooks and her three children, Forrest Brooks II, Elle Brooks and Colton Brooks, stopped by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 in DuBois to deliver some baked goods after they enjoyed a Veterans Day Skate at Edgewood skating rink earlier in the day.
On Friday night, Angel said Juniata Elementary School, where Forrest is a third-grader, hosted a Mother/Son and Father/Daughter Dance to benefit Daisy Romano through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and there were some extra bake sale items. Also, in honor of Veterans Day, students in the DuBois Area School District did not have school and, once again, the Parent Teacher Association funded the second annual free skate for students and family members on Monday.
“We knew the extra treats (from the Juniata dance bake sale) would be sure to bring a smile to their faces,” said Angel. “It was honestly the best part of our day. The boys went in and individually thanked each veteran. The whole room was filled with smiles. It was just so sweet to see the boys shake their hands and you could tell it brightened everyone’s day.”
Angel said it was special to deliver the treats because her brother is in the U.S. Air Force and her family, including her husband, Forrest, and their children, have a lot of pride for “our military and our country.”
The two boys were even dressed in Air Force military uniforms, while Elle was wearing a camouflage bow in her hair for the special delivery of baked goods, on behalf of Juniata Elementary, at the VFW. Angel said her brother purchases the uniforms for his nephews because they “love to be him.”
Monday’s act of kindness was just a small gesture to say “Thank You” to the men and women who have fought for freedom, said Angel.
“It’s just the little things in life that make the biggest difference in the world and it definitely made a difference in their day,” she said. “We are so happy that we got to help a little bit with that through the baked goods that were left over from the Make-A-Wish Foundation (fundraiser). It’s like there were many things that had such a positive impact in our community.”