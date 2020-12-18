BROCKWAY — Former state Sen. Joe Scarnati is taking his knowledge and experience to a newly-formed public affairs and business development firm.
Scarnati, a native of Brockway, recently announced he will be joining Allegheny Strategy Partners (ASP) as his next career move.
He will be joining Tommy Johnson, managing director of ASP and Nick Varischetti, a founding partner.
Scarnati served in the state Senate since 2001 and acted as the Senate president pro tempore from 2007 until his recent retirement in November. While in the senate, he focused heavily on economic development and free market solutions.
He also stepped in as lieutenant governor from 2008-2011.
ASP’s team reportedly focuses on growing a business, boosting the profile, building coalitions and helping with issue advocacy.
Scarnati’s experience working in politics is expected to help provide insight and access into how the legislative process benefits businesses. The firm also claims a campaign mentality to help control public narrative and manage issue advocacy.
The business has three locations, one in Scarnati’s hometown of Brockway, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. The Brockway office is located at 1308 Main St.