DuBOIS — Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. will open its new facility in DuBois Dec. 17 after serving customers for more than 4 1/2 years from 73 Corbet Road.
The new facility is at 990 Beaver Drive, just a few minutes away from the old location.
“The new location is convenient to Shaffer Road and allows our customers to stop in quickly and easily,” said Schaedler Yesco’s branch manager, Greg Shick. “When the opportunity to purchase this building came to us, we knew immediately that it would be a great location for us and more convenient for our customers.”
The new facility offers more inventory space, a training area and updated product displays.
The current location will close at noon on Dec. 14. Business will resume on Dec. 17 from the new location.
