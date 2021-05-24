ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area High School 2017 graduate Patrick Schlimm achieved another and different kind of graduation May 22, for serving his country at U.S. West Point Military Academy.
Schlimm was a candidate chosen by Congressman Glenn Thompson for the 25th Congressional District in Jan. 2017, said his mother, Margie, who is quite proud of him. Schlimm headed to the service academy in West Point, New York in July 2017.
Schlimm, who was a double major in English and political science, also wrote a senior thesis on state COVID-19 responses, receiving the Osborne Award.
Following in the footsteps of both of his Naval war veteran grandfathers, Schlimm says he is honored to represent St. Marys and its congressional district at West Point, and in the U.S. Army.
“I think that I saw military leadership as the best way that I could serve my country, and West Point gave me the best opportunity to train to do that,” he said.
“My life experience in the area continues to shape my beliefs on the importance on showing up for duty and serving the country.”
Following his graduation, Schlimm says he will commission as a second lieutenant in the Military Police Corps of the U.S. Army.
“I’ll report to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for training, and then I’ll eventually report to my permanent duty station at Joint Base Lewis McChord. My future unit will be the 42nd Military Police Brigade,” he said.
Schlimm says although he chose this path for his professional career, there are several ways people can serve in other faucets of life.
“I believe that public service is important.”