ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council members received four letters of interest for its one-seat vacancy, which was filled during Monday evening’s meeting.
“Each of the candidates who submitted letters will come up to the podium, and have three to five minutes to make a case as to why they’re the right candidate,” said Mayor Chris Pletcher.
Council heard from each of the four interested parties, with the first being Andy Wright, a resident of the community for 35 years, only leaving to achieve his engineering degree. He returned to the area and secured a job in the powdered metal industry.
“I like the area and would like to see this community succeed,” said Wright.
Second up was Shane Schneider, a 33-year resident of St. Marys, who also left the town for a short time to achieve his mechanical engineering degree.
“My intentions were always to stay in the town of St. Marys,” he said. “I really do love this city – it’s given me a lot. I have a big family that lives here.”
Schneider works at Amphenol Advanced Sensors, and is a member of a committee at St. Marys Church.
He also ran on the ballot for a two-year term on city council in 2019.
“I would really like to see this town be a place where people want to come back to, and stay,” he said.
Former City Councilman Ned Jacob said he isn’t returning for the money, but to make a difference, being raised in a family that didn’t have a lot of time for politics.
“When I retired, I had a lot of time, and I thought, I should do something for my city, where I’ve lived all of my life,” said Jacob.
Jacob served two terms, eight years, on city council. He spoke of some of his favorite projects during that time.
“When you have a project and you accomplish that project, it’s very gratifying to see that done,” he said.
Seth Higgins, who served before on city council temporarily, was the next speaker. Higgins is the head of the Youth Activities Commission in St. Marys, as well as chief clerk at Elk County Government.
“I want to take my experience as chief clerk and bring it to city council,” said Higgins. “I’d love to serve again.”
Higgins noted that he gained a depth of experience and knowledge since he last served as a councilman, as well as similarities between county and city government, such as budget pressures.
The empty council seat was ultimately filled by Schneider, snagging four of six votes.
In other news, Dalton Bauer was also appointed to the Youth Activities Commission.