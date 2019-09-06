ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee has announced the nomination of Shane Schneider for the position of City of St. Marys Council Person for a two-year term.
Schneider will be in the No. 1 position on the Nov. 5 ballot. The two-year term is a special election due to a vacancy currently on council.
A lifelong resident of St. Marys, Schneider is a son of Steve and Mary Schneider. He attended St. Marys Parochial School, grades K-8, and went on to graduate from St. Marys Area Public High School in 2006, the same year he also earned his Eagle Scout Award. Schneider continued his education at Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, earning a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Since 2010, he has worked locally at Amphenol Advanced Sensors as a Design Engineer. In 2016, Schneider married St. Marys native Leah (Kneidel) Schneider, daughter of Rick and Joyce Kneidel. They currently reside in their home on Rosely Road.
In his free time, Schneider enjoys shooting Trap with the St. Marys Trap & Skeet League, hunting, boating, ATV riding, and repairing cars. He is currently the president of the St. Hubert Committee at St. Marys Church, which supports the parish through outdoor related fellowship events and fundraisers.
Schneider believes in being involved in his community and would like to make St. Marys a city where all residents are proud to live.