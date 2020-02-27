DuBOIS — As long as students continue to enjoy it, longtime coordinator Carol Foltz said she will keep the Scholastic Challenge going.
The Junior Scholastic Challenge, now in its 23rd year, will be held Thursday (tonight) at 6:30 p.m. in the Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois Campus. Students in sixth through eighth grades from DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brookville, Brockway, St. Marys and Clearfield will participate.
Ninth to 12th-grade students from those same schools, with the addition of Punxsutawney, will participate in the Senior Scholastic Challenge, an annual area event for 33 years. That competition will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Penn State DuBois.
The students will compete in a spirited battle of wits in various educational subjects, said Foltz. The purpose and philosophy underlying the event is to encourage and promote academic competitiveness and teamwork among middle school and high school students and their schools.
Foltz said 33 years ago, founder Dr. Henry dela Torre of DuBois and herself started the Scholastic Challenge.
“Being from the Philippines, he created the idea because he was in a challenge,” Foltz said. “He was in one and he just really thought that it made a mark in his life to be involved in it. I worked for him at that time and he said, ‘Carol, let’s do a scholastic challenge.’”
Foltz recalled that the first one was held at the former Playhouse Theater in downtown DuBois.
The first Scholastic Challenge, held April 23, 1988, had four schools involved including DuBois, Punxsutawney, DuBois Central Christian and the First Baptist Academy, Foltz said.
“That first year, we offered it to many schools. Not many responded,” she said. “They just were not that interested. Back then they didn’t have anything like this. Later, you started seeing science competitions and math competitions. But the kids tell me they still really enjoy this one because they don’t compete with other local schools in the other ones.”
After the first year, the Scholastic Challenge was moved to the Penn State DuBois Campus and has been there ever since.
“The students really do enjoy the challenge,” Foltz said. “We’ve always stated that it was organized in order to promote the academic spirit, the spirit of competitiveness while having fun at it.” It’s the equivalent of sports excellence competitions.
“I’ve put it together every year,” Foltz said. “As long as the kids are still enjoying it, I’ll continue to do it.”
The students get a lot more out of the competition than just answering questions, a trophy and some money, she said.
“I think getting up in front of the public, they have to sit up there in front of everybody and answer quick,” Foltz said.
The format has not changed since the beginning, Foltz said. The five basic subjects — geography, science, math, English and literature — are included in the questions.
“We have a buzzer system and it’s quick recall,” she said. “There is really no way to study for it.”
The public is encouraged to attend.