BROOKVILLE — By a one vote margin the Brookville Area School Board has adopted a $26.2 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year. Also adopted Monday night were the tax resolutions to support the budget, which includes a 0.9923 mill real estate tax increase.
The general budget is $26,220,752, almost a 3.7 percent increase over this year’s budget. The cafeteria budget also shows an increase, up 5.8 percent, at $1,001,558. The capital reserve budget was approved at $200,000.
To support the budget, the board also found it necessary to increase tax revenue. Real estate taxes will be 31.0638 mills, a 3.3 percent tax increase, the maximum allowed under Act 1 without exceptions. The district did not seek any exceptions this year. The increase represents 0.9923 mills, with 1 mill of tax generating $235,736.
The earned income tax and real estate transfer tax will each be 1 percent, and the local services tax will be $10, levied on each person working within the school district. Those taxes fall under Act 511 and must be shared with municipal governments which have adopted Act 511 resolutions.
The budget also includes a uniform occupation tax of 2000 mills, based on the occupational assessment of residents in the school district. Exempt from paying the tax are homemakers, unemployed, retired persons, U. S. military (active status), clergy, full-time students and those who have moved out of the area. The board did not change the assessment levels, which will remain at 52.5 mills or $105 for professional/managerial, 42.5 mills or $85 for skilled labor and 25 mills or $50 for laborers.
The cafeteria budget, which is not dependent on the general fund budget, is balanced and will not require an increase in meal prices for students. Next year’s school meal prices will be: Elementary breakfast, $1.25; elementary lunch, $2.15; secondary breakfast, $1.50; secondary lunch, $2.40; and adult lunch, $4.
Several members of the board expressed concerns about increasing not only the budget but the tax base to support it.
“I think the administration tried their best to stay within the parameters they thought they were working with,” board member Frank Bartley said. “I really believe we have a revenue problem that we didn’t have six months ago.
Board member Carol Schindler pointed out that the budget “has increased about 12.8 percent” in the last five or six years “and our enrollment is down one-third since 1990. We are cutting expenses but are still having trouble controlling costs.”
Board member John Pozza suggested that a possible way to help in the future would be to consider cost-sharing with neighboring school districts.
Board member Kerith Strano Taylor said “this budget is an investment in our students, all of the things that make Brookville, Brookville. I know that not a single person up here relishes the idea of talking about taxes, but we are getting less money from the state. We are getting much less money from the federal government and our mandates all lead us to educate every student that comes through our doors.”
Board member Melinda Hall reported on recent information from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association that listed Pennsylvania as 47th in the nation for receiving only 37 percent of its school funding from the state. “We are bottom of the barrel on receiving state funding,” she said, “and this has caused our district to increasingly rely on local funding. Things that are mandated on us continue to rise, and we want to meet the needs of our students. There is no way to curtail it. It is increasingly upsetting that we have to raise our local taxes. I am as frustrated as everyone else. We are not raising costs, they are being raised for us.”
Voting to approve the 2018-2019 budgets were board members Roberta Ganoe, Donald Gill, Melinda Hall, John Park and Kerith Strano Taylor. Voting not to approve the budget were Frank Bartley, Rick Ortz, Fred Park and Carol Schindler.
