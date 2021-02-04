DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District observed School Director Recognition Month at last week’s board meeting.
Pennsylvania School Boards Association Member Services Manager Erin Eckerd, who attended the meeting virtually, said each year January is designated as School Director Recognition Month in honor of school boards’ commitment to students, schools and communities.
“The members of each local board are a key part of the district’s administrative team, making informed decisions that shape public schools and provide a pathway to success for every student,” said Eckerd. “Board service is an unpaid position, and the majority of school directors cite their desire to give back, or contribute to public education, as their main motivation for service.”
On average, Eckerd said school directors devote up to 10 hours per month to meet the challenging responsibilities of board business, including adopting policy, voting on budgets, evaluating school security issues and reviewing hiring decisions.
“The impact of (the) coronavirus pandemic has added an additional challenge to school boards as they determine how to best provide for the needs of students, and their families, in this new environment,” said Eckerd. “From navigating virtual board meetings, to supplying students with needed food and technology during that instruction, boards are tasked with making critical decisions quickly with the best information available. I’d like to thank the board for your dedication to the students of DuBois. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.”
DuBois Area School Board student representatives Annie Wingard and A.C. Deemer, who also attended the meeting virtually, expressed appreciation to directors for their many hours of uncompensated service and dedication to the students and staff of the district.
Superintendent Wendy Benton also extended the district’s gratitude to the directors for all of their years of service. Board members include Dustan Dodd, Gil Barker, Sam Armagost, David Schwab, Mark Gilga, Jeff Madinger Sr., Larry Salone, Robert Wachob and Albert Varacallo III.
“I know that Ms. Eckerd had mentioned that on average school board members donate 10 hours of their time per month,” said Benton. “And I know that perhaps our district is an exception to that because I know many of you donate at least 10 hours per week, if not 10 hours per day. We’ve had a few road trips in my Suburban, where we have gone for more than 10 hours touring school construction projects all over the place to try and to really determine the best plan and the best approach as we move forward with our construction projects. We’ve toured multiple furniture vendors in the Pittsburgh area.”