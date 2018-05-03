DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District recently received a “clean audit” report following an annual review of its 2016-17 school year.
The auditor’s opinion of the district’s financial statements and footnotes was favorable, said Larry Gabler, a CPA with the accounting firm of Mauthe, Yutzey and Gabler LLC, DuBois, at April’s board meeting.
Gabler led the board through some key points of the audit report, noting the most important statement is the financial statement which compares the actual modified accrual based financial statement of the general fund to the budget.
“So that you see what you thought was going to happen to what actually happened and the differences between the two,” Gabler said. “That gives you what your available fund balance is that goes forward to help cover the cost of future periods.”
Because the school district receives more than $750,000 in federal financial assistance, it is required by federal regulations that this audit be conducted as a civil audit, Gabler said. This means that they have to undertake certain other auditing procedures in relation to those federal funds to determine whether the federal funds were spent properly, whether they have internal controls over those funds to make sure that they’re spent properly, and whether the district actually did do anything that might not have been in compliance with specific rules on those funds.
“Again, our audit revealed nothing that came to our attention that would suggest that there were any material problems with any of those items,” Gabler said.
“The people who handle these funds have done a real good job,” said Gabler, acknowledging the district’s business department. “I’m not an educator. So I don’t know how to spend the money to educate kids. I just come in and look and see how we did. So that’s why all these guys are here. And that’s why we’ve got the superintendent.”
