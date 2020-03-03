DuBOIS — An online predator is seeking social media contact with female students in both the DuBois and Brockway area school districts, according to DuBois Area School District Director of Safety and Security Janice Bart.
Bart said Tuesday that both districts have sent notifications to parents warning them of the dangers of social media and of a possible online predator that had communicated with local area students over the past few days.
The Brockway Area School District also sent a letter to high school and elementary students and parents/guardians and DuBois sent an email and call alert to high school and middle school parents, said Bart.
Charles Pasternak, DuBois Area High School assistant principal, "took appropriate and immediate action when he learned that a high school student had communicated with an unknown person, outside of school, via a social media site," said Bart.
The information was extremely similar in nature, matching Brockway school's warning to parents and students about a SnapChat and Instagram predator, thus growing Pasternak's concern, said Bart.
Bart said when an administrator receives such information, "a dedicated team of school police officers, superintendents, technology department members, counselors and administrators work closely to come up with the best initiative to keep everyone informed and safe."
"That we, as a team, always want to alert and warn students and families with information that interferes with the safety of students," said Bart. "We will always do our part to warn the community of potential dangers. School safety is a shared responsibility, and too many times, outside influences, such as social media have negative and harsh impacts on our school day. There are many dangers and potential threats that lurk on the internet, and we need parents appraised and their help by monitoring children's activity on the internet."
The information the districts have been given shows the predator as a Snapchat app user, but numerous females thought that this person also has an Instagram account. His Snapchat screen name is "Chrisrunstheroc." The letter stated that the potential predator poses as an incoming student to the district, saying he's transferring from Florida and will be here "tomorrow." For some of the students, he has become aggressive, telling them to, "Never Leave Him On Read Again!!!" and asks them about their sexual experiences.
Bart said she notified the local police, Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, as well as The Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Intelligence Center (PACIC.) She said PACIC will include these details and warnings to all state police troopers and law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth, to include sensitive law enforcement investigative details through the PACIC electronically daily reporting source.
While an investigation is ongoing, Bart said, at this time, it appears that the account is possibly a scam to lure a child into other criminal activity. She noted that it is a fact that human trafficking is on the rise in Pennsylvania, and that "we have to be aware of our situational surroundings."
Bart also asks adults for help by encouraging conversations at home to educate their children on the dangers of social media sites like Snapchat that do not have any privacy restrictions.
Last week, she and Officer Dennis McFadden, middle school police officer, provided internet safety to life skill students. Additionally, she will be working with an agent from the U.S. Secret Service's Computer Forensic Unit next week for presentations to eighth grade students regarding sexting and other inappropriate activity.
Bart asks "parents to monitor their child’s social media accounts, and due to the lack of security/privacy and ability for anyone to make a fake account under a child’s name, be very careful what information you post online about yourself or family."