DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board designated several individuals to act as school police officers for the district at last month’s meeting.
In addition, the superintendent was authorized, through the solicitor, to apply to the Judges of the Courts of Common Pleas of Clearfield and Jefferson counties to appoint those designated individuals — Michael Miklic, Robert Logan and David Kuntz — to act as SPOs for the district.
Upon receipt of appropriate clearances, certifications and approval by the Courts, an employment agreement will be entered into with the district.
Hirings
The board approved hiring Andrew Eddinger as assistant athletic director for the 2018-19 school year at a stipend of $5,000.
The board recalled Lisa Kalgren as a cafeteria aide at Oklahoma Elementary School, effective the 2018-19 school year.
The board also approved hiring:
- Marina Kacsmar as a part-time paraprofessional at Wasson Elementary School on an as-needed basis for the 2018-19 school year.
- Mary Baummer as a part-time paraprofessional – child specific aide at Wasson Elementary School on an as-needed basis for the 2018-19 school year.
- Katrina Concel as a part-time paraprofessional – child specific aide at the middle school on an as-needed basis for the upcoming school year.
Appointed
The board appointed department chairpersons for curriculum/instruction for the 2018-19 school year as follows, as per contract. Where there is more than one name in the same department, the salary will be divided.
- Sarah Hoare, English/Language Arts, middle school, grades 5-9.
- Dorothea Hackett, English/Language Arts, high school, grades 8-12.
- Kelly Roush, mathematics, middle school, grades 5-9.
- John Wayne, mathematics, high school, grades 8-12.
- Jamie Henretta, science, middle school, grades 5-9.
- Jennifer Keith, science, high school, grades 8-12.
- Robert Anderson, social studies, middle school, grades 5-9.
- Charles Pasternak, social studies, high school, grades 8-12.
- Jennifer Gaston, arts and humanities, K-12 (salary to be divided with music).
- Melissa Lingenfelter, nursing, K-12.
- Amy McCullough, nursing, K-12.
- Kim Thomas, nursing, K-12.
- Cory Hand, health/physical education, K-12.
Extra-duty positions
The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract:
- Justin Marshall, fitness center manager.
- Gretchen Javens and Gregory Posteraro (salary divided), project specific instruction leader – wellness.
- Mandi Bell, auditorium manager (high school).
- Phillip Wyant, assistant band director.
- Joan Bianco/Jeannine Anthony (salary divided), middle school annual.
- Diane Zaffuto, middle school newspaper.
- Alyson Yoha/Michael Yoha (salary divided), Ski Club (middle school).
- Anna Woods, Student Council Advisor (middle school).
- John Bojalad, Greenhouse Club Advisor (middle school).
