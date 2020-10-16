ST. MARYS — Students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School have been enjoying reading sessions with a special visitor recently.
School Resource Officer Dan Boyer visited Mrs. Heather Kocjancic’s first-grade class.
Boyer, who is Assistant Principal Julie Boyer’s husband, is retired from the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) McKean, she said.
“His background is in tactical training,” she said.
Dan Boyer has been working with the students to teach them ALICE — Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — lockdown training.
Recently, he read Kocjancic’s class “I’m not scared, I’m prepared, because I know all about ALICE” to prepare them for an upcoming drill at SSMSES.
“This book teaches the ALICE plan to help students be prepared in the event of an intruder in the school,” said Julie Boyer.
The training is beneficial for both staff and students, in the event that something like this would ever happen, she said.
“He (Dan) loves working with the kids, helping them feel safe and secure at school and assisting teachers with potential intruders and emergency situations.”