DuBOIS — School may be out for the summer, but students are still learning at STEM Camp being held this week at the DuBois Area Middle School. The learning experience is being presented by DuBois Area School District High School teachers Jenn Keith and Ken Evans.
STEM stands for Science, technology, Engineering and Math.
“At first, we kind of started talking about it being like a fundraiser for the Robotics Team,” said Keith, noting the camp is open to any students going into grades three through six.
“Then it kind of grew into, well it’s a great opportunity to offer to the area,” Keith said. “So because it was our first year, we decided just to run one camp session, and we decided to cap it approximately 40 students. It was first come, first served.”
They had no trouble filling the available spots.
“We might look to expand next year, maybe split the grades a little bit more and do two sessions,” she said. “We don’t know yet. We have to discuss that and figure out what we want to do.”
There were four themes for the students to explore each day of the camp, Monday through Thursday (today) including: Raspberry Pi devices and coding; Robotics Day; Hovercraft Day; and Water Rocket Day.
“We really wanted to concentrate on trying to get them some experience in coding, and trying to learn how to program, basic programming kind of skills,” Keith said on Tuesday. “Now the next couple days is going to be concentrating more on the science end and manufacturing, like putting things together. Because they’re going to do more building with their hands and getting some skills that way.”
