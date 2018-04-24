DuBOIS — A DuBois mother told the DuBois Area School Board security is a concern.
“I actually have two children in the high school and I have a daughter who is starting kindergarten in the fall,” said Jennifer Alker-Milliron at the board work session. “I’m here to discuss security concerns that I have for the elementary schools, specifically Wasson, is where my daughter is going to be attending.”
Milliron said she has met with Superintendent Luke Lansberry and said she believes the board received an email that she forward to him about the issue.
“I trust that you all had a chance to review that. I am very concerned that there is no full-time officer in the elementary schools,” Milliron said. “I feel like that is a huge concern.
“Also, at Wasson, and I can only speak for Wasson, but there are times when they leave their front doors unlocked when there are large events going on in school, which I feel like that is the worst time to leave the front doors unlocked.
“I am asking,” she continued, “that the security be looked at and that some changes be made before the start of the new school year. I don’t feel comfortable sending my daughter to kindergarten with the current security that’s in place.”
Milliron suggested putting a metal detector at the entrance to the building.
“I’m not talking about the students, but visitors coming into the building,” Milliron said. “If they are going to unlock those doors for large events, then there needs to be something else in place ... some kind of security team taking care of when people are entering that building. As it is right now, you can pretty much just walk in. Half the time the officer is not there. And there’s no way to check what people are bringing inside that building.”
At the end of the work session, Lansberry said the district is looking for ways to better protect students. He also noted recent news that the State Senate has unanimously approved legislation that would enable local governments and school districts to discuss school security matters in executive session.
Last week, state Sen. President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati announced that Senate Bill 1078 was passed by the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives for consideration. The legislation balances common sense concerns about protecting sensitive discussions and documents involving school security with the public’s “right to know.”
Scarnati noted that over half of states throughout our country currently have measures in place which allow for security and safety matters to be discussed in non-public executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.