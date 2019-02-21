Heavy snow blanketed the Tri-County area and much of the rest of the Northeast Wednesday morning, part of a storm that also impacted large portions of the rest of the nation.
The sprawling storm closed schools, snarled travel and threatened homeless people Wednesday with snow and cold stretching from the Midwest to the East Coast and with heavy rain in the South.
Clearfield County
As of early Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a formal alert that a 45 mph speed reduction was in place for Interstate 80 and Route 219 in Clearfield County.
In the City of DuBois, police Chief Blaine Clark said “it appears the city crews are out there doing a great job. So far it’s been really, almost weirdly quiet.”
Clark reported one motor vehicle crash occurred as of early afternoon on Wednesday. It was very minor and no injuries were reported, he said.
“I still recommend that if you don’t have to get out, don’t. If you do, slow down and use caution,” said Clark.
In Sandy Township, Public Works Director Matt Cook and fire Chief Bill Beers said there were no issues or fire calls as a result of the snow storm.
The road crew started working as soon as the snow started falling at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continued into the evening hours, Cook said.
“We’re in good shape,” said Cook.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County was just one of many areas under a winter weather advisory that started early Wednesday morning and lasted into Thursday, causing slippery road conditions, school cancellations and shortened work days.
Jefferson County closed its public offices at noon on Wednesday due to the impending weather.
Punxsutawney Borough Manager Ben White said that community was taking the usual precautions for a “typical” winter storm.
“We’ve had our plows out this morning, and our salt pile stocked,” he said. “We’re ready for any winter weather that comes toward us.”
As the freezing rain began on Wednesday evening, the Borough had plans to use more salt to counteract icy conditions, White said. He encouraged drivers who didn’t have to be on the road not to travel, since it’s easier for crews to plow roads with less traffic.
Punxsutawney State Police Trooper Ron Chewning said they closely monitor interstate roads during weather like this.
“We actively patrol those areas to make sure commercial vehicles that aren’t supposed to be on the roadway aren’t,” he said.
Recent studies have shown that when people obey the restrictions, the number of accidents that occur is reduced significantly.
PSP has officers available at all times, in case someone is stuck on the side of the road or needs another form of assistance due to weather.
Jefferson County Emergency Services Deputy Director Chris Clark said during any winter storm, the 911 center in Brookville is fully staffed to handle the influx of calls, and coordinators are prepared for any emergency situation.
As of Wednesday morning, Clark said calls were received regarding tractor trailers struggling to make it up hills in the Brockway area. More calls typically come in throughout the day.
“I’m assuming people are heeding the warnings and not traveling for unnecessary reasons,” Clark said.
Elk County
Elk County saw a wave of dismissals and cancellations due to winter weather conditions as well.
Ridgway, St. Marys and Johnsonburg area school districts all began dismissing students at noon. Evening activities were canceled as a result.
Meanwhile, state and municipal crews were clearing early snow and treating roads in anticipation of predicted freezing rain causing icy evening conditions.
“We’re set up for 24-hour coverage,” Kristen Smeal, acting county manager for PennDOT’s Elk County Maintenance Office, said.
Smeal explained that crews are generally scheduled from 4 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., but when needed the later crew stays until midnight and the earlier crew comes in at that time.
“It’s set up so that automatically, if needed, the later crew stays and the early one comes in early,” she said. “We have radio crews working 24 hours and calling people out as needed.”
Pennsylvania State Police — Ridgway reported only minor accidents as of Wednesday afternoon.
“As of right now, we have only had a few minor crashes and we are still fully capable of responding to incidents without any problems,” Trooper Bruce Morris, community service officer, said. “So far motorists seem to be focused on driving slower in response to the changing weather conditions.”
At the municipal level, Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said crews would determine whether to stay on at the end of the day based on conditions.
“We’re going to work through the regular shift and then make a determination,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We’re already out and we’re equipped. We’re prepared for the ice if it occurs.”
In Johnsonburg, all was going according to plan as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Our borough crew is currently out plowing and salting the roads as we speak,” borough Secretary Rachel Kilhoffer said. “They did go out early to try to stay ahead of the storm.”
Street Superintendent Tom Imbrogno said he feels things are going well and they have ample road salt.
Other areas
Snow fell in New York City, and schools in several parts of the U.S. closed amid predictions for messy afternoon commutes. Philadelphia closed city offices as of 1 p.m. and put a “code blue” into effect, putting extra teams out to encourage homeless people to get into shelters.
New Jersey’s governor declared a state of emergency with up to 4 inches of snow expected before turning to rain Wednesday night. State and local government offices in Delaware closed early.
Nationwide, more than 2,200 flights were canceled and more than 4,700 were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The mid-Atlantic region was especially hard hit as airlines pulled flights ahead of the storm. Washington’s Reagan National Airport led the pack Wednesday morning, with 37 percent of departures and 33 percent of arrivals canceled.
“Travel anymore is not easy, so you expect the unexpected,” said Stacy Flye, trying to get home to Florida. “And you know, we knew the weather was going to be bad, but sometimes you just have to take your chances.”
Amtrak earlier announced modifications to its Keystone service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Farther west, snow forced Minneapolis and St. Paul schools and scores of other districts in Minnesota and Wisconsin to cancel classes as up to 10 inches of snow fell on the region.
Schools, businesses and government offices in Kansas closed or announced plans to start late. Several school districts closed in Missouri, where officials said many roads across the northern half of the state were partially or completely snow covered.
Heavy rains caused problems in parts of the Deep South. Flood watches and warnings covered the northern parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia, and nearly all of Tennessee is at risk for floods.
The streak of bad weather is expected to continue through Wednesday night and in the days to come in some areas, forecasters said.
Meanwhile, the Southwest braced for separate winter woes.
A “potent and cold” low pressure system was expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow on the outskirts of Las Vegas starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Heavy snow was predicted for northern Arizona and significant rain for central Arizona deserts through Friday.
