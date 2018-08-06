REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech vo-tech will welcome one of its own Reynoldsville residents into its full-time teaching circle this upcoming school year.
Beth Dennison, who has been a substitute teacher at Jeff Tech for 12 years, plans to utilize hands-on resources and experiments this fall as a full-time environmental science and biology instructor.
“I have always liked science — it’s hands-on and can teach us about the world and about ourselves,” she said.
Dennison has always been local, graduating from DuBois Area High School and Clarion University.
“Jeff Tech is a great school,” she said. “The administration and the staff are always looking to do what’s best for the students and programs. It’s a team environment and everyone is very helpful.”
Dennison is married to local Physical Therapist Pat Dennison and has two boys.
Dennison hopes for students to realize how we, as people, impact the environment. She also hopes to get involved with the recycling program at Jeff Tech.
“I hope to get students to understand that we use science every day and it can help them solve problems in their everyday lives.”
Jeff Tech has already offered to let her use a lot of their resources for hands-on experiments, Dennison said, which are an important part of education.
“I’m just excited to get to know the students and help them have a great year.”
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said he is confident in Dennison’s abilities and what she will bring to the school’s biology program.
“Beth Dennison has shown a great demeanor, and fits very well with everything we are trying to accomplish,” he said. “We are excited that she is going to be teaching science full-time going forward.”
