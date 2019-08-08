Children having difficulty riding their electric scooters on a “bumpy” Kiwanis Trail voiced their concerns, via letter, to Sandy Township Supervisors recently.
“It was a very nice, well written request by some youngsters out on Kiwanis Trail and I just wanted you guys to be aware of it,” township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at Monday’s meeting.
The letter received by the township read:
”Dear, Penndot we (me and my sis) are having trouble riding/using our electric scooters, because of all the bumps!
We kindly ask you to fix this. So once again please fix these bumps and cracks on Kiwanis Trail, Dubois PA!”
The letter was also illustrated with trees and two stick figures riding scooters on a road.
“I think we ought to have the police patrol that a little better,” joked Supervisor Dave Sylvis.
“Just a little bit of humor...,” said Arbaugh.
“Did I pick up an inference of an unauthorized vehicle...(on a road),” wondered Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers, continuing the humor.
“Electric scooters on our roadways, technically, may not be allowed,” said Arbaugh.
“I think what we fine them, we’ll put that into fixing the road,” joked Supervisor Andy Shenkle.
On Tuesday, Arbaugh said the township road department investigated and found the road to be “in an okay condition.”