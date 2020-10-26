Scott Wolfgang
Council members Darren Scolese (left) and Bill Cebulskie (right) present the Citizen of the Month award to Scott Wolfgang (middle) for his 26 years of coaching the Reynoldsville Falcons youth football team.

 Alex Nelson

REYNOLDSVILLE — Scott Wolfgang was named the Citizen of the Month by the Reynoldsville Borough Council during the council meeting last week.

“Scott has been a midget football coach in Reynoldsville for 26 years of dedicating and putting a lot of time and effort into our community and helping our youth,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.

Wolfgang has been a lifelong citizen of Reynoldsville, and has served on the borough council in the past. The Reynoldsville Falcons youth football team is a member of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League and consists of a 7-to-8 year old team, a 9-to-10 year old team, and an 11-to-12 year old team.

“He puts in a lot of effort in the community,” Cebulskie said.

Council member Darren Scolese also helped to present the award as a friend of Wolfgang.

“26 down and 26 to go,” Scolese said to Wolfgang.

