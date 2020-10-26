REYNOLDSVILLE — Scott Wolfgang was named the Citizen of the Month by the Reynoldsville Borough Council during the council meeting last week.
“Scott has been a midget football coach in Reynoldsville for 26 years of dedicating and putting a lot of time and effort into our community and helping our youth,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
Wolfgang has been a lifelong citizen of Reynoldsville, and has served on the borough council in the past. The Reynoldsville Falcons youth football team is a member of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League and consists of a 7-to-8 year old team, a 9-to-10 year old team, and an 11-to-12 year old team.
“He puts in a lot of effort in the community,” Cebulskie said.
Council member Darren Scolese also helped to present the award as a friend of Wolfgang.
“26 down and 26 to go,” Scolese said to Wolfgang.