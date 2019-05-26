DuBOIS — When passing over the bridge and heading for DuBois, drivers can’t miss the 16-foot pink donut with sprinkles, a symbol of the town’s favorite fried-dough treat, on the side of a South Brady Street building.
National Donut Day is approaching on June 7, a celebration that was created more than 80 years ago by the Salvation Army in Chicago in support of U.S. soldiers.
Born-and-raised DuBois native Scott “Scotty” Walker said the story of Scotty’s Donuts stems back to when he and his parents, Jim and Donna Walker, bought House of Gifts in the DuBois Mall in 1987. The gift shop was moved to Punxsutawney, next to “Mr. Donut,” which they bought and renamed “Scotty’s Donuts” in 1990.
The former college rental house on South Brady Street in DuBois was totally gutted and redone before it opened as the current Scotty’s Donuts location in August of 1999.
Walker developed a growing passion for the faster-paced donut business. He comes in at midnight, making donuts until around 11 a.m., returning in the evening. On average, he makes about 150 dozen donuts a day by himself. He also does a delivery route to several places, something his father used to do religiously.
The donut formula has never changed, Walker adds. It’s a homemade, handmade recipe used for almost 30 years. A sign out front that says “We have donuts” stays on display until they’re gone. For $1.25 per donut, Scotty’s offers around 30 different flavors.
Scotty’s has seven employees, some long-term, like Sandy Lange, who has worked at the DuBois location since its opening.
Walker's wife, Pam, has also been extremely supportive of his endeavors.
The small-town business has built up quite the reputation. On any given day, a customer in the shop might see visitors from St. Marys, Clearfield and other surrounding areas, many of whom say “I can’t pass through DuBois without stopping at Scotty’s.” A man from Connecticut, who visits for hunting camp, takes donuts home each year. Baked goods are also shipped to places as far as Alaska or Illinois to natives who have moved away and miss the taste of home.
Walker, who grew up on Church Street, owns a few DuBois buildings, which he buys and fixes up to make into something better.
“I don’t like to see an empty building on this side of town,” he said.
He fulfills another passion through being part owner of Southside Pickers next to the donut shop, which opened in October 2017, traveling to auctions and estate shows and collecting signs and antiques to keep in storage.
Besides the enormous pink donut and “Scotty’s Donuts” logo that around 15,000 people see on the side of the building each day, another known symbol is the delivery van, Walker says. Children often stop and ask to have their picture taken with it.
Scotty’s does its part in giving back, Walker adds, donating to or sponsoring fundraisers, schools, fundraisers, organizations, businesses and sports teams.
Walker can remember talking about business with his father, who shared the same passions. He considers himself to have come “full circle,” since he now owns an antique shop and a donut shop, both parts of his progression throughout the past 29 years.
Although he’s been asked to open Scotty’s Donuts in several locations, there can only be one. Walker is thankful for the employees and customers who have helped him get to where he is, he says.
“The backbone of our business is our reliable, everyday customers,” Walker said. “They are loyal and consistent.”
For more information, visit Scotty’s Donuts on Facebook or call 371-8090.