PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center in Punxsutawney has been growing a new program for the Boy and Girl Scout troops around the area.
Since the Weather Discovery Center is equipped with a classroom, a small theatre room, and a collection of interactive learning displays, its staff began offering classes to help scouts earn their badges. The badges for which classes are offered all connect to weather and science in some way.
Marlene Lellock, the center director, has been working to spread awareness about the classes to the surrounding scout troops.
Classes in October for the Boy Scouts will earn them their environmental science badge and their plant science merit badge. The environmental science badge is a new class that was recently added to those being offered.
This class is already at capacity, and cannot take any more students, but there are still spaces available in the plant science merit badge class which will be held on Oct. 26.
A class usually takes about three to four hours, and starts at 9 a.m. Typically, there will be hands-on experiments for the children to try, some videos shown in the theatre room, and sometimes a worksheet. Some of the interactive exhibits can be used for some of the classes too, as a demonstration.
April Astorino, the director of education and programming for the center, believes the environmental science class filled so fast because there is much material to cover for this badge. She said this is the first class she has ever seen fill completely.
“Marlene has really grown the scout program in the last year and half,” Astorino said.
The center has had scouts travel from Johnstown, St. Marys, and Ebensburg for the classes offered. They also offer programs for the general public, but most of their classes now are focused on the scouts.
“Some troops might not have as many resources to help get badges, so they travel to get the classes,” Astorino explained.
She also said it can be difficult since all the scout groups are overseen by parents and volunteers. Some of the classes have a lot of material to cover to earn the badge. They are always open to suggestions from the parents for new classes.
There are currently eight classes for the boy scouts and five for the girl scouts. The boy scout classes include environmental science, plant science, electricity, astronomy, emergency preparedness, energy, and gardening. The girl scout classes are winter challenge, daisy flower garden, extravaganza, get moving, an space science.
“Every class has different requirements, so it’s always different the day of the class,” Astorino said.
She took on the role of education director recently, and is looking forward to running her first class on environmental science on Oct. 12. She said they are always open to more ideas and classes to offer, so she expects the scout program to continue to grow in the future.