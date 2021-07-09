DuBOIS — Marking three years on the transplant list this summer, lifelong DuBois resident Jonathan Welder, 48, is in need of a new kidney.
His father-in-law, Keith Wells, said Welder was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease in 2016, beginning dialysis treatments in summer 2018.
Welder has been married to Wells’ daughter, Melissa (Missy), for six years.
He enjoys riding four wheelers, camping, spending time with friends and family, and was very involved with Dad’s Horseshoe Club in DuBois, said Wells. Welder and Missy enjoy playing the game of cornhole, too, and are members of the Sykesville Eagles #4454, where everyone very much enjoys their company.
“You meet them, and you love them,” Wells said of the couple.
Due to dialysis treatments, Welder isn’t working, but he worked at McDonald’s for a very long time — since 1992, said Wells. Although he is feeling worn down from treatments, he keeps a positive outlook on things.
“He is a trooper,” said Wells. “He doesn’t complain – he just moves forward.”
The average person spends about five to six years waiting for a transplant, with more than 100,000 people on the list last year, according to updates on the “Jonathan Welder’s Living Donor Request” Facebook page. Forty percent of last year’s patients who received a kidney did so from a living donor.
When Welder was first placed on the transplant list, several people came forward and attempted to be a match for him, said Wells, but none worked out. A living donor and the closest match possible would be ideal, as the success of the transplant is higher.
Welder will soon undergo a surgery to give him a new vascular opening where the dialysis needle is inserted, Wells added, having developed a small aneurysm in the other.
Those interested in staying updated on Welder’s condition can visit the “Jonathan Welder’s Living Donor Request” page on Facebook. For more information on becoming a donor, visit livingdonorreg.upmc.com or call 412-647-5800.