DuBOIS — Late summer means the downtown DuBois Farmers Market is in full swing each Saturday morning with plenty of healthy farm-fresh foods available for area shoppers.
“This season has been going well,” said market Manager Hans Duncan. “The weather has been against us again, but that’s just the way it is. You can’t control that. We’ve had a good turnout every week with different people coming all of the time, and that’s good to see the different faces and explain to them how their food’s grown, where it’s coming from, and things like that.”
The market, which is located on the corner of Brady Street and Long Avenue in the Pershing parking lot next to Luigi’s Ristorante, is a long-standing and popular market, having been in town for more than 20 years, said Duncan.
There is plenty of parking all around the market and it’s known for friendly vendors and reasonable prices, he said.
The market includes fresh, seasonal produce, handmade and hand-crafted goods, jellies and honey and much more.
“You aren’t going to get it any fresher than what we have at the market. Most of it is picked the day before or that day,” Duncan said. “It’s all homemade or homegrown from all local farmers and crafts people.”
He encourages the public to come out and see what the market has to offer.
Duncan said this week’s vendors will include himself, from Duncan Farms, Log Cabin Specialties from Treasure Lake, Jimmy Fiedor’s fresh produce from Penfield, Clinger’s Maple Syrup from Falls Creek, Peggy Gilbert from Gilbert Hill Farm in DuBois, who sells jellies and caramel and more, and crafter Dream Catchers.
“There may also be additional vendors who attend sporadically throughout the summer,” said Duncan.
Duncan noted that he will have cabbage, green beans, yellow beans, hot peppers and sweet banana peppers this weekend, along with several different varieties of grape and cherry tomatoes and several herbs such as basil, dill, cilantro and parsley.
Jimmy Fiedor should have sweet corn, cabbage, green peppers, hot peppers and probably some big slicing tomatoes, said Duncan, noting he may have some as well.
“Whatever happens to be in season today, that’s what’ll be there on Saturday,” said Duncan. “It all depends on what Mother Nature gets us ready this week.”
He noted that he won’t have peaches until next weekend because he goes to Chambersburg to pick them up.
“The local fruit ... there just isn’t a lot of good quality out there right now,” said Duncan. “It’s early in the season. This isn’t a region to grow real nice peaches.”
Beverly Dawes of Log Cabin Specialities said she will have many new products to bring to the market this week, including honey “beer” pickles for the beer lover, hot Texas caviar, a hotter version of the bean salsa she made two weeks ago.
Dawes said she will also have quarts of whole ginger brandied peaches, bourbon peach jam and half-gallon sizes of her brind-in-the-jar dill pickles, which take her two weeks to make.
Also featured from Log Cabin Specialties will be roasted garlic jelly which Dawes said is a culinary jelly that can be used for cooking or as an appetizer or for snacking with cheese and crackers.
“It (jelly) is definitely for the garlic lover,” she said.
As far as baked goods, Dawes said she plans to have Savannah bread, lemon zucchini bread, molasses cookies (her grandmother’s recipe), butterscotch cookies, blueberry kuchen coffee cakes, cherry vanilla scones and apricot scones. If time permits, she said she may also have her old-fashioned brown bread with whole oats and molasses.
The DuBois Farmers Market is sponsored by O’Bryon Family Medicine and O’Bryon Eye Associates of DuBois. It is held each Saturday from 8-11 a.m. through Oct. 9 in the Pershing parking lot in downtown DuBois at the corner of Long Avenue and Brady Street. Call Downtown DuBois Inc. at 814-375-4769 for more information.