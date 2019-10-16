ST. MARYS — Possible upcoming seat vacancies on the St. Marys Airport Authority and the completion of the crack-seal runway project were topics of Monday evening’s meeting.
The terms of authority members Joe Meyer, of the St. Marys position, and George Terbovich, of Fox Township, both will expire January 2020.
SMMA Secretary Mary Lou Geyer said a letter was sent to both Terbovich and Meyer, the Elk County Commissioners and the City of St. Marys regarding these end-of-term vacancies.
Meyer said due to a business he operates and to health issues, he probably will not retain his seat.
Terbovich said he would like to talk to the county — which would make the appointment to fill his position — before making a decision.
“If the county has a young, aspiring aviator, I think the board could really use people like that,” he said.
Other authority members agreed that inviting young, fresh people and ideas to the team would be a good idea, and expressed support for that interest.
Terbovich also added that someone from other townships, not just Fox, should be considered.
Terbovich and Meyer both have preference if they would like to maintain their seats. Letters of interested parties are needed by Nov. 22, 2019.
VisitorsArea property owner Vern Erich attended the meeting to ask if about using an exisiting SMMA road for right-of-way access to Lecker Road.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski told Erich that the public uses that land for hunting purposes anyway, and he is welcome to use it, too.
Other business During his manager’s report, Kerchinski said the runway crack-seal project was completed this month. Cracks in the SMMA’s runway were sealed and markings repainted in a matter of four days.
The SMMA received word its request for $5,000 for upgrading of the windsock was not chosen as a recipient for Act 13 funds, which were announced in September. The next submission date is March 1, 2020. Kerchinski plans to resubmit for a different project at that time.
The SMMA’s winter storage rates have slightly increased for the 2019-2020 school year — $25 for motorcycles, $50 for a camper or boat and $75 for an RV. Because the airport is one of the only area facilities that will store these large items, Geyer said, there is a waiting list for the spaces.