DuBOIS — Seating in the gymnasium of the DuBois Area Middle School has been replaced, according to Superintendent Luke Lansberry.
In February, the DuBois Area School Board approved the purchase of “court side” seat modules at a cost of approximately $40,000.
The new seat modules replaced the existing “Comfort Curve” seat modules and cost $39,900. They were purchased through Hussey Seating Co. through CoSTARS.
DiLullo Transport Inc., DuBois, provided transportation services from Hussey Seating Co. in North Berwick, Maine, to DuBois at a cost of $1,275.
The replacement was due to safety concerns brought up by the Safety Committee, Lansberry said.
The board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville. It is open to the public.
