DuBOIS –The second and final leaf collection in the City of DuBois will take place this week, Monday-Friday, Nov. 9-13.
At the City Council’s work session Thursday, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said residents should bag the leaves (leave the bags open) and place them at curbside on the night of their regular garbage pickup by Advanced Disposal.
Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead noted that residents should not rake or blow leaves onto city streets.
Also Thursday
- Joe Lazore, Tower Lane, was reappointed to a 4-year term on the Civil Service Commission.
- Three used city vehicles were sold using the online bid service Municibid.
- The council approved the sales of a 2000 GMC C-6500 dump truck to Bobby Gerhart for $13,600, a 2004 GMC C-6500 to Brock Bronze for $26,000 and a 2011 Dodge Charger to Colton Couder for $5,050.
- Suplizio clarified a question he received regarding water bills. Residents are billed monthly, based on 1,000-gallon increments. A resident whose usage in one month totals 2,500 gallons is billed for 2,000 gallons for that billing period. The “extra” 500 gallons carry over to the next cycle. If the resident uses 2,500 gallons again, the bill reflects 3,000 gallons used.
- The council will consider Planning Commission recommendations at its regular meeting Monday concerning a subdivision for DuBois Church of Christ, a right of way dedication for Sunflower Drive, Geranium Alley and Griesemer Street and a setback request for the Emergency Room at Penn Highlands West.
- Suplizio said the city’s philosophy on zoning issues needs to change to one based on making whatever accommodations need to be made that can be made to help those who are in the city or wish to locate here resolve zoning issues.
- City Engineer Chris Nasuti said last weekend’s rainfall put a dent in the water deficit at the reservoir; the water level rose from 39 inches below the spillway to just 21 inches below.
- Councilwoman Diane Bernardo complimented Lawhead for his demeanor and professionalism in discharging his duties. She said his leadership is appreciated.
- James Tokarcik was introduced as the city’s new IT specialist.
The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.