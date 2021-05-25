REYNOLDSVILLE — The second Blacksmith Gathering was held at Reynlow Park throughout last week and the weekend, drawing in three times the vendors as the first event last September.
Event organizer, Michael “Bobcat” Fossler, said this event was much larger than the first event, as he rented out the entire 600 acres of the park. He also held it earlier in the year, hoping for warmer weather.
Rather than set up all the vendors in an oval in one of the available fields, he spread blacksmiths and vendors all across the park, utilizing the pavilions this time as well. He had vendors in pavilions one and two, a section of vendors in the middle field often used for music, and in the upper pavilions three and four.
Fossler said word of mouth had a lot to do with the event spreading to more of the blacksmith community. The first event already saw smiths coming from all around the country, and that continued for this event as well. He said there were more up and coming blacksmiths attending this event.
“We had a lot of response from the people in the surrounding towns. It wasn’t just good for the park, it was also really good for Reynoldsville and surrounding towns,” Fossler said. “People were saying how many extra people were in town buying things and at the restaurants. The whole local community got a big boost in revenue from the extra people in town.”
There were several returning groups like Wasatch Forge from Utah and Black Horse Forge from Virginia. The guys from Wasatch were also instrumental in helping organize this second event, according to Fossler.
Another major help to the event was local man Gary Gilmore, a retired forester, who Fossler said helped clear out some of the trees from around the pavilions.
“He used some of the wood that we harvested,” Fossler said. “It would’ve cost thousands of dollars to have a tree service come in and do what he did for free, and to make it even better, he’s using some of the wood to make charcoal for the smelt projects.”
Fossler said he also utilized the pavilions for some much needed electricity. The electricity was a major boost, but Fossler said having running water in the park would make it even better. He is hoping someone will look for grants or some way to get running water in the park.
“We have thousands of people, and no running water,” Fossler said. “A lot of people didn’t come because of no water.”
The band “Hell Bent” from Clearfield also set up and performed on Saturday evening at some of the pavilions. Groups of the blacksmiths gathered to listen to them play, and some even set up their own lawn games to play together to close out the evening.
Fossler is already considering hosting a second event this year in the fall.