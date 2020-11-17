ERIE — For the fourth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the United States.
Coronavirus hit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania especially hard in its most recent fiscal year, as Second Harvest distributed enough food to provide more than 10.4 million meals to those in need.
The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food – equating to 12,500 meals – to Second Harvest through a partnership with Feeding America.
Representatives from each of the organizations visited Second Harvest to deliver the donation, tour the facility and contribute help within the volunteer department. As part of this partnership, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein that will be given to individuals and families over the coming weeks.
“The summer months are always a struggle for food banks, with children out of school and donations lighter because of vacations, said Karen S. Seggi, CEO of Second Harvest. “2020 has been extra difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re seeing more families – those who never thought they’d be in this situation – coming in for help. We cannot thank our corporate partners enough for this generous donation during these trying times.”
Second Harvest is the largest nonprofit food distribution organization in northwest Pennsylvania. Second Harvest solicits, inventories, and distributes these donated grocery products to 395 partner organizations and member agencies that directly serve people facing hard times in 11 counties.