CLEARFIELD — In northwest Pennsylvania, nearly 25 percent of households receiving food assistance have at least one member who has served or is serving in the military. The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania wants to help military families who are struggling to put nutritious food on the table.
Second Harvest is hosting a Military Share distribution at the Clearfield County Fair Grounds — in the parking lot by the Expo 2 building on Tuesday, June 4.
The Military Share — a Produce Express Program of Second Harvest — is designed to include fresh, nutritious foods for families with at least one member who has served or is serving in the armed forces or National Guard. Those who participate are asked to bring photo ID and bags or boxes to carry the food home.
Individuals in need of food are asked to register for the event by calling Gerry Weiss at 814-459-3663, ext. 120.
The Second Harvest Military Share mobile food distribution will take place at 5 p.m. on June 4 at the Clearfield County Fair Grounds — in the parking lot by Expo 2 building — 5615 Park St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
While the specific items distributed at the Military Share will vary based on Second Harvest’s available inventory, each eligible, registered family will receive: fresh produce, one quart of fresh milk, one dozen eggs, cheese and a box of shelf-stable pantry staples such as soup, pasta, sauce and cereal. When available, meat, fish, and poultry products will also be included. For the convenience and privacy of the individuals and families served, Military Share mobile food distributions take place on site at VA Medical Centers and armory locations throughout Second Harvest’s 11-County Service area.