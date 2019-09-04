BROOKVILLE – Second Strike Lanes in Brookville is welcoming the community to their grand opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The celebration will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. The new owners, Chris and Tracey Morris, are using this as an open house for anyone curious about the bowling alley. They have made some changes over the summer while they were learning all there is know about running the business.
They will be having penny-a-pin bowling, so if the final score for a game is 100 pins, the cost for the game is $1. Shoe rentals will also only be $1 for the day. Chris Morris also added that it would be cool to see someone throw a perfect 300 game that day, and he might just give the game for free if someone managed it.
“I really want to see this place packed for the grand opening. I want so many people to come out and see what we're trying to do here,” Chris Morris said.
There will be homemade cookies and the snack bar will be open and fully functioning by then as well.
The game room has seen major changes to the layout and content. There is now a much more open floor plan in this room, and the wooden lockers and ball rack no longer take up space off to the side. There are a few new games the Morris' have added, too.
Both the Morris' will be at the bowling alley all day to meet the public. They are looking forward to taking on the business, and bringing the community back in.
They have a new mural painted on the wall by the lanes, and new backdrops behind the lanes. The whole interior also has a fresh coat of paint.
After the grand opening, at 9 p.m. the first Rockin' Bowl will start under the new owners. Chris Morris has been the deejay at the bowling alley for Rockin' Bowl in the past, but this will be the first time since the couple bought the bowling alley.
The Morris' look forward to the community coming out to their grand opening so they can meet and talk to anyone who might be interested in bowling.